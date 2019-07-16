Eddie Flanagan

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Eddie Flanagan, 29, of Andover Township, passed away at Newton Medical Center July 14, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Eddie was born in Livingston to Jim and Connie (Stephens) Flanagan and grew up in Sparta. He played four years of varsity lacrosse for Sparta High School and graduated in 2008. He was employed in telecommunications, a job that he worked hard at and loved. He was active with the Sparta Free Church and loved coaching basketball for the children there.

Eddie was a gentle soul who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a caring and loving person who went out of his way to help everyone and anyone he could, especially those who had no one else. Eddie had a love of sports that was matched only by his father. Lacrosse, football, golf and basketball were his favorites and he played and watched them as much as possible.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, James Sr. and Joan Flanagan and Russell and Ella Stephens. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Connie; his sisters, Tara and Kelly; his nephew, Will; and many family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the funeral home, followed by interment at Sparta Cemetery.

Donations can be made in Eddie's name to The Center for Prevention (65 Spring Street Newton NJ 07860) and Eva's Village (393 Main Street Paterson NJ 07501.) Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 16, 2019