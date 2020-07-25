Edmund Rossnagel

Fredon - Edmund Rossnagel, 79, died on July 23, 2020 at Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice in Fredon, NJ. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Warren, Ohio where he attended St. Mary's Grade and High School. During high school he was a member of the football team, the Treasurer of the student council and graduated Valedictorian of his graduating class in 1959. During this time he was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. During his junior summer while encampment at Wright Paterson Air Force Base in Ohio; he met the love of life Sharen Lynne Gaus. After graduating from high school Ed followed his deeply ingrained patriotic spirt and childhood dream of becoming a pilot. He attended the United States Air Force Academy graduating in 1964. Following graduation Sharen and Ed were married. Even after graduation he maintained close ties to the Academy as an active member of the Sabre Society. In 1964 Ed attended pilot training at Vance Air Force Base on Oklahoma. After completing his pilot training he was assigned to Dyess Air Force Base in Texas where he flew the C-130 aircraft. He was then assigned to two tours on duty in Vietnam. After completion of his active duty status he became an Air Force reservist based at McGuire Air Force Base in Wrightstown, NJ and retired as a Lt. Colonel. While serving his country he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Metal and the Air Force Commendation Medal. When flying as a reservist for the Air Force he also flew for TWA. While on furlong from TWA he was a 747 instructor at Kennedy Airport. Ed's airline career culminated with his retirement as a Captain for American Airlines. After his retirement he continued to be involved with the military. He was the Air Force representative to the NY Chapter of the networking groups for the service academies. Ed served on the board of directors of Birthhaven, a home for unwed mothers and was an active member of Our Lady of the Lake parish in Sparta. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Sharen Gaus Rossnagel; brother of Ellen Paridon and her husband Paul; brother-in-law of Richard Gaus and his wife Marianne. Edmund is also survived by several nieces and nephews. His abundant love of God, family and country, his vibrant personality and sense of humor will be cherished by all who knew him. Friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5-8pm at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St, Sparta, NJ 07871. Because of state Covid restrictions 50 people at a time are allowed in the building with masks. A funeral mass will be held at 11am Thursday at Our Lady of the Lake church, 294 Sparta Ave, Sparta. Interment will follow with military honors at Northern NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Rd, Sparta. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to: Birthhaven, 4 Academy St, Newton, NJ 07860.



