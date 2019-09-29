|
NEWTON - Edna Colao, 93, of Newton, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at home.
Born in Manchester, UK, Edna came from England to the United States on the Queen Mary as a war bride in February of 1946. She lived in Cliffside Park and Palmer, Pa., before moving to Newton.
During World War II, Edna served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), which was a women's branch of the British Army. Edna and her late husband owned "The Shepherd's Bookstore," a Christian bookstore in Cliffside Park. A member of the First Baptist Church of Grantwood in Cliffside Park, Edna was a Sunday school teacher for 15 years. She also participated in religious services at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center.
The daughter of the late William and Elsie Thewsey, Edna was also predeceased by her husband, Angelo Albert Colao Jr., on May 16, 2007; her daughter, Christine Carratura, on March 31, 2015; and four sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Colao, of Newton, and Carolyn Drake and husband, Charles, of Brandon, Fla.; her son, Philip Colao and wife, Elyse, of Bel Air, Md.; her six grandchildren, Michael, David, Danielle, Gabrielle, Ralph and Nicholas; as well as her six great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Smith McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service, also at the funeral home. Interment was in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to Mission Aviation Fellowship, PO Box 47, Nampa, ID 83653. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 29, 2019