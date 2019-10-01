|
SOUTHPORT, N.C. - Edna Butler "Non" Hayes, 93, of Southport, N.C., passed away Sept. 30, 2019.
Mrs. Hayes was born May 8, 1926, in Bloomfield, N.J., to the late George and Anna Newport Butler. "Non" worked 47 years for R. Faber and Associates in Clifton, N.J., as an executive secretary. She enjoyed reading and going to the beach.
Survivors include her daughter, Beverly White and husband, Douglas; four grandchildren, Douglas White and wife, Joy, Jeanne McCoy and husband, Ellison, Jeffrey White and wife, Kate, and Bradley White and wife, Amie; and six great-grandchildren, Brooks McCoy, Ford McCoy, Mary Ellison McCoy, Avery White, Austin White, and Abilene White. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Hayes Jr.; and a brother, George Butler.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, N.C.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 1, 2019