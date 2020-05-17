|
|
SUSSEX - Edna M. Gould, age 59, passed away at Newton Medical Center, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Sussex to the late Warren and Sadie (Sisco) Repsher, Edna had lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Connie Repsher, on March 30, 2020, and Harriet "Cookie" Guest, on Sept. 21, 2008; and her stepsister, Judith Smith, on Dec. 1, 2012. Edna is survived by her husband of 40 years, Charles L. Gould Sr.; her sons, Charles L. Gould Jr., of Sussex, Michael Gould and his wife, Theresa, of Wantage, and Brian Gould and his wife, Erica, of Sussex; her daughters, Edna Haggerty and her husband, Anthony, of Port Jervis, N.Y., and Dawn VanderVeer and her husband, Raymond, of Port Jervis, N.Y.; her stepdaughter, Melanie Hardick, of Bella, Pa.; her sisters, Betty Kalthoff, of Carryton, Tenn., Mary Van Orden, of Sussex, and Patricia Repsher, of Oxford; her stepbrothers, Theodore and Daniel Stevenfield, both of Wantage, and William Stevenfield, of Budd Lake; her stepsister, Kelly Reed-Stevenfield of Mobile, Ala.; 19 grandchildren; one great-grandson and one great-grandson expected in August; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to government health restrictions, private cremations services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. The family will hold a celebration of life for extended family and friends in the near future. Please check the funeral home website for updated service details. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 17, 2020