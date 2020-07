Edna M. Gould

Sussex - Edna M. Gould, age 59, passed away at Newton Medical Center on Sunday, May 10, 2020. A memorial service for Edna and her sister, Connie Repsher will be held on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.



