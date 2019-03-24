NEWTON -- Edna N. Lynch, age 90, of Newton, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Bristol Glen. Born in Astoria, Queens, N.Y., Edna grew up in Harrington Park and moved to Sparta in 1949, where she lived most of her life. Active in her community, Edna was a former research librarian for the Sparta Library. She was also a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader for many years and a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church. Edna often volunteered at the Manna House and she enjoyed travelling, hiking and bird watching. Predeceased by her husband, Walter Lynch, and son-in-law, Jeffrey Dickey, Edna is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Lynch, of Hamburg, Deborah and her husband, Gregory DeSaye, of Colts Neck, Eileen and husband, Joseph VaLach, of Joliet, Ill., Marianne and Paul DuPont, of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., Teresa and Kurt Neff, of Vernon, and Ellen Dickey, of Dover, Del.; and her son, Michael Lynch, of Stevensville, Md. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation for Edna will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church in Sparta. Entombment will follow at the St. Joseph's Mausoleum in Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lyme Disease Association. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 24, 2019