Home

POWERED BY

Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church
Sparta, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna N. Lynch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna N. Lynch Obituary
NEWTON -- Edna N. Lynch, age 90, of Newton, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Bristol Glen.

Born in Astoria, Queens, N.Y., Edna grew up in Harrington Park and moved to Sparta in 1949, where she lived most of her life. Active in her community, Edna was a former research librarian for the Sparta Library. She was also a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader for many years and a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church. Edna often volunteered at the Manna House and she enjoyed travelling, hiking and bird watching.

Predeceased by her husband, Walter Lynch, and son-in-law, Jeffrey Dickey, Edna is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Lynch, of Hamburg, Deborah and her husband, Gregory DeSaye, of Colts Neck, Eileen and husband, Joseph VaLach, of Joliet, Ill., Marianne and Paul DuPont, of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., Teresa and Kurt Neff, of Vernon, and Ellen Dickey, of Dover, Del.; and her son, Michael Lynch, of Stevensville, Md. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Edna will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church in Sparta. Entombment will follow at the St. Joseph's Mausoleum in Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lyme Disease Association. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now