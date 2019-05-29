Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward's home in the Marksboro section of Frelinghuysen Township
FREL2INGHUYSEN - Edward A. Terwilliger, 77, of the Marksboro section of Frelinghuysen Township, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Warren Haven Nursing Home in Oxford.
Born in Sussex, Edward grew up in Monroe and raised his family in Lafayette, before relocating to Frelinghuysen Township for the last 24 years. He was a graduate of Franklin High School. Edward worked as a heavy equipment operator in Sussex County for Jack Snook, Tom Roe, and Harold Clark for 45 years before his retirement in 2015. Edward enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and hunting in his spare time.
Son of the late John W. Sr. and Etta O. (Dyer) Terwilliger, Edward was also predeceased by his sisters, Linda Paino, Vivian Rousset, Judy Freeman and Connie Banghart. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Deborah J. (Fischer) Terwilliger; his daughters, Kimberly A. Terwilliger and wife, Stacy Linzenbold, of Rockaway, Tracey L. Whitehead, of Albrightsville, Pa., and Christin L. Mangan and husband, James, of West Dundee, Ill.; his grandchildren, Kayla and Matthew Whitehead, and Brendan and Sean Mangan; his brother, John W. Terwilliger Jr. of Gold Key, Pa.; along with many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life and a Time of Remembrance will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Edward's home in the Marksboro section of Frelinghuysen Township.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from May 29 to May 30, 2019
