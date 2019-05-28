Services Ferguson Funeral Home 27 Third St. Sussex , NJ 07461 (973) 875-4941 Resources More Obituaries for Edward Vander berg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward Albert "Ed" Vander berg

Obituary Condolences Flowers WANTAGE - Edward Albert "Ed" Vander Berg, 70, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday May 25, 2019. He was under the care of Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.

Ed was a good and loyal friend to many people through the years and made friends wherever he traveled.

Ed, a son of the late Albert and Cecelia (Oakley) Vander Berg, was born July 20, 1948, in Paterson. He grew up in Totowa before moving to Wantage in 1976.

He was very active in the community and had the wonderful gift of gab! Ed was knowledgeable and experienced in many diverse things and mentored many friends and relatives through the years. He always liked to have the last word and more often than not, he got it!

Ed was married to his best friend, Nancy, for 43 years and they proudly raised three wonderful children together: Dan, Christina and Kevin. He also was one of the proudest "Papas" there could be of his 10-year-old granddaughter, Sierra.

Ed retired in 2011 after many years of service as a code official in Sussex County. He served the municipalities of Wantage, Sussex Borough, Franklin, Green, Frankford, Hardyston and Walpack. He worked as a construction official, plumbing inspector, zoning officer and fire subcode official. In 2005, he had the honor of receiving Code Official of the Year with a Governor's Resolution. He was former president of the Building Officials of NJ and past president of the Sussex Warren Code Officials Association.

Ed was a life member of the Sussex Kiwanis and had served as past president. He was a member of Wantage Fire Department, Colesville Company for 40 years and served as treasurer for several terms. Ed was a member of Lincoln Firehouse in Totowa before moving to Sussex County and also worked for the City of Passaic for five years as a firefighter. Ed was a member of the NJ Fireman Relief Association. He was also one of the emergency management deputy coordinators for Wantage.

His memberships included, Sussex Elks Lodge #2288, Pvt. Charles Auberger American Legion Post #213, Vietnam Veterans of America Wallkill Valley Chapter 1062, Veterans of Foreign Wars and President of Deckertown Union Cemetery, Branchville Businessmen's Club and Sussex County Crime Stoppers. He was a life member of the American Motorcycle Association, member of the National Association for Amateur Radio, Blue Mountain Antique Gas and Steam Engine Association and the National Rifle Association. He was a past president of Wallkill Valley Rotary Club, past board member and past president of the High Point Regional High School Board of Education and past board member to YMCA Camp Mason.

In March, Ed was awarded with the Historic Preservation Medal for his 12 years of volunteering and dedication and his outstanding achievement in historic preservation by the Chinkchewunska Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

He served with honor and valor as a member of the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne in Vietnam from 1968-69. He was a mortar man with Company E, 1st Battalion Division (Airmobile) at Camp Eagle. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge in Vietnam (Bronze Star).

Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy (Chirico) Vander Berg; children, Dan Vander Berg (Ashley Junior), of Wantage; Christina Vander Berg (Brice Keyes), of Grand Junction, Colo. and Kevin Vander Berg, of Wantage; granddaughter, Sierra Owens, of Grand Junction, Colo.; brothers and sister, Rich Vander Berg (Sue), of Totowa, Colette Sanders (Dick), of Little Falls, Pat Vander Berg (Liliana), of Lighthouse Point, Fla. and Tim Vander Berg (Pauline), of Totowa; 12 nieces and nephews as well as 12 grand-nieces and grand-nephews from Florida, Arizona, New York and New Jersey, as well as many cousins in Florida, Texas, New York and New Jersey.

A Celebration of Ed's Life will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Beemerville Firehouse 227 County Route 519, Wantage. Friends are welcome to arrive at the firehouse one hour prior to the service, from 3-4 p.m. Cremation and interment of ashes at Deckertown Union Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Deckertown Union Cemetery 37 Quarry Road, Wantage, NJ 07461; Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860; or to Colesville Fire Department 1202 State Route 23 Sussex, NJ 07461.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Ferguson Funeral Home

27 Third St., Sussex.

For directions and online condolences, please see: www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries