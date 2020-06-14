Edward C Clohessey
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTA - Edward C. Clohessey was called home to our lord on June 7, 2020. He was born June 20, 1952, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Edward and Frances Clohessey. He was a unique and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew him. He grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., was married and relocated to Key West, Fla., via the U.S. Army. He eventually resided in Vernon with his ex-wife, Janet and child, Edward, until 1982 when he moved to Sparta/Andover and lived until his passing in Sparta. Edward was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He made long lasting friendships in both his personal and professional life.
He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Clohessey. He is survived by his mother, Frances Clohessey, and his son, Edward and his wife, Lisa; granddaughter, Carly Clohessey; and grandson, Collin Clohessey. He is also survived by his brother, Charlie, in New Jersey; brother, James and wife, Valerie, from Missouri; sister, Frances and husband, Jeff, from New Jersey; and brother, Joseph and wife, Kathleen; nephews, Andrew and Joseph; nieces, Amanda, Alexandria, Veronica, Rebecca and Sophie.
He will be greatly missed by many. Remember his sense of humor and kind and loving heart. Most will never forget his smile, deep voice and the willingness to always help.
Viewing and services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Service
06:00 PM
Goble Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
9737295530
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved