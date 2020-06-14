SPARTA - Edward C. Clohessey was called home to our lord on June 7, 2020. He was born June 20, 1952, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Edward and Frances Clohessey. He was a unique and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew him. He grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., was married and relocated to Key West, Fla., via the U.S. Army. He eventually resided in Vernon with his ex-wife, Janet and child, Edward, until 1982 when he moved to Sparta/Andover and lived until his passing in Sparta. Edward was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He made long lasting friendships in both his personal and professional life.

He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Clohessey. He is survived by his mother, Frances Clohessey, and his son, Edward and his wife, Lisa; granddaughter, Carly Clohessey; and grandson, Collin Clohessey. He is also survived by his brother, Charlie, in New Jersey; brother, James and wife, Valerie, from Missouri; sister, Frances and husband, Jeff, from New Jersey; and brother, Joseph and wife, Kathleen; nephews, Andrew and Joseph; nieces, Amanda, Alexandria, Veronica, Rebecca and Sophie.

He will be greatly missed by many. Remember his sense of humor and kind and loving heart. Most will never forget his smile, deep voice and the willingness to always help.

Viewing and services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store