Edward C. Mueller
Newark - Edward C. Mueller, 77 of Newark passed away unexpectedly on Saturday October 10, 2020. Ed owned New Jersey Books for over forty years and was a real estate developer and visionary entrepreneur. He was a regular fixture in many Newark bars and loved sparking controversial conversations with anyone that would listen to his rants. Ed had a brilliant mind and could fix just about anything. Ed loved being an American, served in the US Army and was a proud Trump supporter. Ed was always ready to lend a helping hand to any friend in need and he will be greatly missed by many. Ed was predeceased by his uber loyal and faithful German Shepherd Astrid. He is survived by his companion of over twenty years Carolyn Gerdes "a.k.a. The Creepy Old Lady" of Sussex, NJ and a sister, Ruth Little of Vermont as well as countless friends and business associates.
A viewing following social distancing guidelines will be held on Wednesday October 14 from 3 to 7pm at Hennessey Heights Funeral Home 232 Kipp Ave. Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604. In lieu of flowers donations in Eds memory should be made to New Jersey Audubon Stewardship department www.njaudubon.org