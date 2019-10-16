Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Vealey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward C. Vealey Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward C. Vealey Sr. Obituary
NEWTON - Edward C. Vealey Sr., 80, of Newton, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at home.
Edward was a lifelong resident of Newton. He spent many years of his life working as a truck driver prior to his retirement in 1994. Edward drove for Mitch Co., Lenape and Grinnell Haulers, Inc.
He loved playing the lottery and watching NASCAR and the N.Y. Giants.
Edward was a beloved father and grandfather.
Edward was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Vealey in 2018; his parents, Harry and Helen (Green) Vealey; and his eight siblings. He is survived by his children, Edward C. Vealey Jr. and wife, Angela, and Tammy A. Sinacore and husband, Vincent; and his three granddaughters, Marissa and Vanessa Sinacore and Genna Vealey.
A celebration of life will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now