|
|
NEWTON - Edward C. Vealey Sr., 80, of Newton, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at home.
Edward was a lifelong resident of Newton. He spent many years of his life working as a truck driver prior to his retirement in 1994. Edward drove for Mitch Co., Lenape and Grinnell Haulers, Inc.
He loved playing the lottery and watching NASCAR and the N.Y. Giants.
Edward was a beloved father and grandfather.
Edward was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Vealey in 2018; his parents, Harry and Helen (Green) Vealey; and his eight siblings. He is survived by his children, Edward C. Vealey Jr. and wife, Angela, and Tammy A. Sinacore and husband, Vincent; and his three granddaughters, Marissa and Vanessa Sinacore and Genna Vealey.
A celebration of life will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 16, 2019