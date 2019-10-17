Home

Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
241 Route 94
Vernon, NJ
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
241 Route 94
Vernon, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
the Highlands Bible Church
307 Route 94
Vernon, NJ
Edward Charles Buruchian Obituary
VERNON - Edward Charles Buruchian, 68 years old, died peacefully after a long illness at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Born to Nishan and Ethel Buruchian in Hackensack, he lived in Wood-Ridge before moving to Vernon in 1966.
Edward worked for himself as a commercial electrician for many years prior to being employed at Schering-Plough, Lafayette. Edward was a former chief and exempt member of the Vernon Twp. Fire Dept. He was a founding member and board trustee for the Vernon P.A.L. He was a former member of the Vernon Twp. Ambulance Squad, and founding and life member of the Glenwood-Pochuck Ambulance Corps. Edward was an avid camper and enjoyed traveling the country.
Edward is the beloved husband for 34 years of Wendy Yahn, of Vernon; devoted father of Julie Ann Buruchian, and Laurie Ann Buruchian and her husband, Shamus, of Vernon; loving grandfather of Theodore; dear brother of Mark Buruchian (Suzanne), of Highland Lakes, and Robert N. Buruchian (Maureen), of Bushkill Falls, Pa.; and cherished uncle of Kevin and Shannon, Jenna Lydia, Cara and Romaine.
The family will receive their friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Highlands Bible Church, 307 Route 94, Vernon. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial gifts to the Vernon P.A.L., P.O. Box 755, Vernon, NJ 07462 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
