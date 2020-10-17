Edward D. Hemsworth, Jr.
Wantage - Edward D. Hemsworth, Jr., age 84, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Barn Hill Care Center. Born in Kearny to the late Edward D. Hemsworth, Sr. and Doris (Hailwood) Hemsworth, Mr. Hemsworth lived in Pompton Plains before moving to Sussex County in 1983. He served in the United States Air Force in Japan. Mr. Hemsworth was a member of St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex and also the Experimental Aircraft Association. He was predeceased by his brother, David Wright Hemsworth. Mr. Hemsworth is survived by his wife of 55 years, Krina (Reimer); his four sons, Michael Hemsworth and his lifelong companion Christine McCabe of Wantage, Eric Hemsworth and his wife Anna of Franklin, Douglas Hemsworth and his wife Victoria of Atlanta, Georgia, and Craig of Wantage; his daughter, Laura Christensen and her husband Michael of Wantage; his brother, George Hemsworth and his wife Molly of Poolsville, Maryland; his six grandchildren, Samantha, Eric, Jr., John, Hailey, Megan and Tabitha; four nieces and two nephews; two grandnieces and three grandnephews; and one unborn grandniece. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family to help defray the funeral costs and medical expenses. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com