TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- It is with heavy hearts that the family of Edward G. Ford announces his passing, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Born on Oct. 31, 1935, at home on Linden Avenue in Belleville, N.J., Ted grew up and lived in Belleville and Nutley, N.J. He was a 1953 graduate of Nutley High School. From July 1954 until July 1956, Ted served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Ted married Elizabeth McWilliams, his high school sweetheart, from Nutley, N.J., in 1957. Ted was a graduate of Upsala College, where he studied business administration, and then graduated with a master's degree from Syracuse University in New York in 1972. He and his wife, Lee, settled in Lake Mohawk, N.J., where they lived for 30 years, raising three children before moving to Stuart, Fla., in 1996. Ted was a project manager for Picatinny Arsenal (U.S Army ARDEC) in Rockaway Township, N.J., for 30 years in the acquisition field before his retirement in 1987. After retirement, Ted was a teacher for the Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) related to his work with the Department of Defense. He was inducted into the Department of the Army Ammunition Hall of Fame in 2015, receiving a civilian Meritorious Service Medal and a Commander's Medal for Civilian Service for his work in the field. In 2018, Ted became a member of the Marquis Who's Who, a chronicle of the most accomplished individuals in their field of endeavors. Ted was a huge Giants fan, seldom missing a game. He also enjoyed watching college basketball, working on his computer and doing genealogy for his family. Ted was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Mason, and his father, Harold Ford, and also his son, Jeff, who passed away in 1983. Ted will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Lee Ford; his daughters, Patricia (Chip) Ogden and Susan (Mark) Donche; his grandsons, Sean Ogden and Jason (Amanda) Ogden; his four great-grandchildren, Emma, Abby, Adam and Blake; and his brother, Mason (Sonia) Ford. He is also survived by two sisters-in law, Margaret Moorhouse and Janice (John) Ciconni; and many nieces and nephews. A private ceremony was held in Titusville, Fla. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the , Boys/Girls Club of America or the Hospice of St. Francis Inc., 1250-B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780, in his name. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 17, 2019