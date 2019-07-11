Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Edward Gonzales


1933 - 2019
Edward Gonzales Obituary
HAMBURG - Edward Gonzales, 86, of Hamburg, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July  9, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Mr. Gonzales was born March 23, 1933, in Franklin, to Odilo and Susan (Concoy) Gonzalez. Edward was a 1952 graduate of Franklin High School. After graduating, he served in the United States Army. Edward retired from Ford Motor Company in Mahwah and the Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority.
Edward was predeceased by his parents; his five brothers, Mike, Richard, Leo, Joe and Leonard; and his sister, Elizabeth; and his eldest son, Edward. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy (Adams) Gonzales; his daughters, Carol Colon, of Astoria, N.Y., Cindy Devine, of Sussex, Lisa Saia, of Milford, Pa.; his sons, Steven Gonzales, of Hamburg, Robert Gonzales, of Phoenix, Ariz.; his brother, Lawrence Gonzales, of Mililani, HI; his sisters, Diane Cahill, of Franklin, and Dolores Trussell, of Grass Valley, Calif.; and his 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
At his request, no services will be held. Funeral arrangements entrusted to F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin. To send condolences see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 11, 2019
