Edward H. Melchior
West Milford - Edward H. Melchior, age 94, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Chelsea at Bald Eagle. Born in Newark to the late Harold J. and Florence J. (Klinder) Melchior, Ed lived in Hamburg before moving to The Chelsea at Bald Eagle in West Milford two years ago. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Navy Corps after graduating high school and served his country in World War II as an aviation radioman. Ed was discharged in 1946. He had been employed as a Chief Lineman by PSE&G for 25 years before his retirement. Ed was an avid fly fisherman, a League Bowler, jigsaw puzzle officiando, loved to travel, and enjoyed all sports, but especially loved the Yankees and the NY Giants.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased in death by his brother-in-law, Al McGovern, and fishing companion and best friend, James Bambrick. Ed is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn (Fontane - O'Brien); his daughters, Lynne Bia and her husband Peter and Jill Allman and her husband Jeff; his step-children, Cathleen Sloan and her husband Robert, James O'Brien and his wife Gloria, Cecelia Paterson and her husband William, and Christine Wengler and her husband George; his sister, Audrey McGovern; his grandchildren, Jennifer Allman, Stephanie Cohen and her husband Steven, Alex Allman, Heather Katz, and Sean Katz and his wife Lee Ann; his great grandchildren, Alyssa, Tyler, Jaxon, and Makayla; his step-grandchildren, step great grandchildren, and two nephews.
Funeral services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Ed's memory to the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, P.O. Box 82, Sparta, NJ 07871. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, NJ. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com