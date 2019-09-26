|
|
MILFORD, Pa. - Edward J. Cooney, 58, lost his battle with his disease and passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Ed was born Feb. 3, 1961, in Astoria Queens, N.Y., to Thomas and Edith (Langendorfer) Cooney. At age 3, his parents moved to Pleasant Valley Lake in McAfee, where he attended and graduated from Vernon High School. Having earned his CDL license at 18, Ed enjoyed driving in many capacities - school bus driver - Eagle ambulance, worked as a transportation coordinator for Sussex House at Newton Hospital for 19 years and then for Bridgeway.
Ed was a hard worker who held many part-time jobs with Barry's towing, ski patrol at Vernon Valley and Mountain Creek. In his free time you would find him riding his Harley. Ed was known for his drumming skills and played nights and weekends with known bands - Up in Arms, The Third Rail, and Carl Richards Band.
He was predeceased by his wife, Teresa Burns. He is survived by his parents, Tom and Edie Cooney; a sister, Linda and her husband, Tim Small, their children, Jason, Corey and Tyler, of Hardyston; his brother, Kenneth Cooney, of Steamboat, Colo., and his former wife, Vivian Cooney and her daughter, Brittnay Brown.
Ed will be remembered for his sense of humor, his drumming skills and his willingness to help others.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, with services at 4 p.m., at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon,( GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court).
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Park Way, Suite 100, Mechanicsburg, PA 07050 or Father John's Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. For information and condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 26, 2019