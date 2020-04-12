|
OAK RIDGE - Edward J. Dempsey, III, 65, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he had been a resident of Oak Ridge since 1982. He worked for Royal Master grinders in Oakland as a service engineer until retiring in January of 2020. He was a member of the ANJRPC, Ringwood Shooting Team, Utah CCW instructor Sport Shooting; he enjoyed hunting and driving NASCAR.
He was the beloved husband of Debra (Brizzi); loving father of Edward Dempsey, his wife, Robinann, and Heather Dempsey; grandfather to Taylor Sherrer; dear brother of Jacki Dempsey, her wife, Freddi; dear uncle of Kelli, Allison, and Shannon; brother of Adam, his wife, Cindy; uncle to Emma, Jillian, and Adam Jr.; brother of Michael, his wife, Lisa; and uncle to Michael, Mathew and Joseph. He is also survived by his aunt, Margaret Fredmonsky, and many cousins.
Services were private. www.patrickjconte.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020