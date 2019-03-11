SPARTA - Edward J. Sisco, 79, of Sparta, passed away on March 8, 2019, at his son's home in Branchville surrounded by family.

Ed was born in Franklin Lakes and lived in Oak Ridge before moving to Sparta in 1972. He retired to West Wardsboro, Vt., where he lived for several years before returning to New Jersey in 2017. He enjoyed hunting, attending NASCAR races, golfing and vacationing on Long Beach Island, but loved spending time with family most of all.

Ed coached Little League baseball and football in Sparta for many years and volunteered as president of Sparta Football and NJYFL. He served in the National Guard for six years and rose to the rank of staff sergeant.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Joyce (Canning) Sisco; his devoted children: Kurt Sisco and his wife, Gina, of Branchville, Dori Sweeney and her husband, Terry, of Fredon, Kristi McKee and her husband, Sean, of Mahopac, N.Y., and Brad Sisco and his wife, Gina, of Sparta. Ed is also survived by his loving grandchildren: Sean, Gavin and Brady, and step-grandchildren: Kevin, Justin, Ryan and Evan.

Friends are invited to celebrate Ed's life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 4 to 9 p.m., at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 11, 2019