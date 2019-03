SPARTA -- Edward Louis Gallagher Jr., 76, of Sparta, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, after a short illness. Edward was born April 30, 1942, in Kearny, and moved to Sparta in 1976 from Harrison. He was a longtime employee at Tungsten Alloy, before moving to EP Heller Company in Madison, where he worked in customer service/sales. Edward was devoted to his family and was an excellent role model for his children and grandchildren. His motto in life was to laugh a lot and never take things too seriously and to always do the right thing and treat people right. He enjoyed life and rooting for the Giants, Mets and Penn State. He had a passion for horse racing and in his younger years he loved to garden. Edward is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Katherine (Swartz) Gallagher. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward Gallagher Sr. and Helen (Karas) Gallagher. He was the devoted father of Kathy Kwasnik and her husband, Ted, of Sparta, and Daniel Gallagher, of East Newark; and loving grandfather to Amanda Sobotor, of Hamburg, and Christopher Sobotor, of Sparta. He is also survived by his beloved siblings, Michael Gallagher, of Harrison, Donald Gallagher, of Toms River, and Maureen Byron, of Whiting; his goddaughter, Shannon Gallagher, of Harrison; his godson, Donald Gallagher, of Jackson; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins. Friends are invited to celebrate his life at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. Kateri Church, 427 Stanhope Road, Sparta. Arrangements are being handled by Goble Funeral Home of Sparta. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: The , 7 Ridgedale Ave., Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 3, 2019