Edward T. Caporuscio
WANTAGE - Edward T. Caporuscio, age 82, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Paterson to the late Serafino and Rose Caporuscio, Mr. Caporuscio lived in Pompton Lakes before moving to Sussex County 17 years ago. He had served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.
Mr. Caporuscio had been a self-employed hairdresser and was the owner of Chez Sandra in Paterson. He was loved by everyone who met him and always had a smile and a lively conversation with people he encountered. Mr. Caporuscio enjoyed spending time with his family and was the best father to his daughters.
He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Elaine Brenda Caporuscio, on May 18, 2020 and his brother, Nick Caporuscio. Mr. Caporuscio is survived by his daughters, Sandra Babcock, of Wantage, and Staci Caporuscio, of Poughkeepsie, New York; his brother, Jerry Caporuscio and his wife Joan, of Franklin Lakes; and his grandson, Evan Edwards Babcock.
Due to the government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. A memorial service and celebration of life for Edward and his wife, Elaine Brenda, will be held in the future. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
