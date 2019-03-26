ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Edward Thur, 77, of the Springdale section of Andover Township, peacefully passed away Saturday morning, March 23, 2019. Born and raised in Linden, Edward had resided in Andover Township more than 45 years. Son of the late Andrew and Bertha (Petrick) Thur, Edward had proudly served in the United States Army Reserve during the Vietnam War. A former member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 25, he was also co-owner and operator of the former Stewarts root beer restaurant on Route 206, Andover Township, for more than 40 years until his retirement. A loyal member of the Shriners, Edward was predeceased in life by his wife, Matilda "Tillie" (Magierowski-Puma), in 2010, and a son, Edward Thur Jr. Survivors include his children, Anthony and his wife, Shereen Puma, Traci and her husband, Christopher Dube, Kevin and his wife, Robin Puma, and Joellen and her husband, Christopher Carrer. Also surviving are his five grandchildren, a brother and a sister. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow in the Clove Cemetery, Route 23, Wantage. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Edward's memory may be made to Camp Nejeda Children's Diabetes program, www.campnejeda.org. Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 26, 2019