GREEN BAY, Va. - Mr. Edward Vincent Mallon, 75, of Green Bay, Va., passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Keysville, Va.
He was born July 19, 1944, in Jersey City, N.J., to the late Edward and Theresa Hudson Mallon. He was the husband of Jean Marie Mallon. Mr. Mallon loved painting his ceramics and operating all his power tools. He also loved being with his family at concerts, local fairs and waterparks.
He is survived by his wife; his son, John Mallon (Theresa), of Rocky Mt., N.C.; his daughters, Melissa Newton (George), of Green Bay, Va., Duana Haggerty, of Canadesis, Pa., and Stacy Crommie, of Reno, Ark.; his siblings, Robert Mallon (Joann), of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Nancy Decker, of Green Bay, Va. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sarah Newton, Tamatha Sue Harris, Randy and Zachary Crommie and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Family received friends from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 730 Lunenburg Hwy., Keysville, VA 23947. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 14, 2019