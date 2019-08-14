|
FRANKLIN - Edward W. Henderson Sr., 79, of Franklin, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at home after a long
illness with Alzheimer's
disease.
Born in Wantage, Edward grew up in the Monroe section of Hardyston Township. He was the owner of Ed Henderson and Sons, Drywall and Spackling from 1989 to 2013.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn "Bonnie" (Garrera) Henderson. He is the devoted father of Edward W. Henderson Jr. and his wife, Honey, of Sparrow Bush, N.Y, Michael A. Henderson and his wife, Chandrena, of Franklin, and Joel S. Henderson, of Franklin; cherished by one grandchild, Matthew E. Henderson; and is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends. Edward was predeceased by his father and mother, Kenneth and Margaret (Kajor) Henderson; his
brother, Kenneth M. Henderson and his wife, Joyce (Simons), of Michigan; and Judith Levesque and her husband, Bill, of Vernon.
A memorial talk will be given at 1 p.m. Saturday,
Aug. 31, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses,
25 Parker St., Franklin. Edward was a member of the Franklin congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for 49 years.
Memorial donations can be made to Compassus Hospice, 45 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 240 Paramus, N.J. 07652, or to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 14, 2019