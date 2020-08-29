Edwin Frank Risdon, Sr.
Frankford - Risdon, Edwin Frank Sr. age 83 of Frankford Twp., NJ passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side Tuesday August 25, 2020 at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice Fredon, NJ. Born in Morristown, Edwin had lived briefly in Millington, NJ before moving to the family farm on Madison Road Frankford Twp., NJ where he grew up. In 1963 Mr. Risdon purchased the land and began his business Harmony Ridge Farm and Campground located on Risdon Drive Frankford Twp., NJ.
Son of the late Harold and Helene (nee Russ) Risdon, Edwin was a graduate of the Newton High School class of 1957. In addition to a lifetime of operating his very successful and popular campground, Mr. Risdon was a member, board member and past President (2001-2003) of the NJ Campground Owners Association (1995-2003) as well as a member and of the North East Campground Owners Association (2005-2008). Mr. Risdon was the Chairman of the Great Escape Committee 2005-2008 as well has attended the Conference of Camping for forty-three years. Edwin had also enjoyed many years of dedicated service to the Frankford Twp. Vol. Fire Department and was also a Life Member of the NJ Fireman's Association.
A Master Mason and member of the Kittatinny Masonic Lodge #164 F&AM Frankford Twp., NJ, Edwin was inducted February 4, 1963, passed May 6, 1963 to fellow craft and raised to a Master Mason June 3, 1963. A member of the Frankford Twp. Planning Board from 1973 to 1991, he also served as a Frankford Twp. Committeeman in 1992 and 1993. Mr. Risdon had proudly served as Frankford Twp. Mayor in 1994 as well as a past member and past President (1987-1990) of the Sussex County Vocational School Board of Education from 1981 to 1990. A loving and devoted family man and friend to many; Edwin's presence, spirit and generosity will be truly missed and will live on throughout Frankford Township.
Mr. Risdon was pre deceased in life by his brothers Harold and Robert "Red" Risdon. Survivors include his beloved wife DorisAnn (nee Pierson), his son Edwin F. Jr. and wife Susan Risdon of Frankford Twp., his daughter Elizabeth and husband Frank Struble of Montague, his grandchildren Brittany and Trevor Risdon, his great grandson Jayden Risdon as well as his brothers Hugh Risdon of Frankford Twp. and Charles Risdon of Branchville.
Visitation will be held Tuesday September 1, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Harmony Ridge Office/Pavilion #23 Risdon Rd. Frankford Twp., NJ. The Funeral Services conducted by the Rev. Jefferson Hatch will also be held in the Campground Office/Pavilion Wednesday morning September 2, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment Services will immediately follow in the Branchville Cemetery Pines Rd. Branchville, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorials in Edwins memory may be made to the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad PO Box 232 Branchville NJ 07826.
Arrangements are being handled by the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home #156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ. Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com