SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass. - Egan Norman Anderson, in his 90th year of life, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, with his loving daughter by his side.
Born to Egan A. and Elsa in 1930, he grew up in Attleboro, Mass. Norman attended Springfield College where he lettered in football, wrestling, and track and field. There he earned his teaching degree in health and physical education and met the love of his life, Mary Jo McNicholas.
After serving in the U.S. Army, he married Mary and they moved to Virginia where they both taught PE and welcomed their first son. They moved to Westwood, N.J., where his second son was born and Norman continued to teach and coach football. The family then moved to New Hartford, N.Y., where his daughter was born. There he not only taught and coached football, but also started a successful wrestling program.
In 1972 the family settled in Wantage, N.J., where Norman was hired to teach and coach football at High Point Regional High School. Soon after, he became the athletic director, a position he would hold until his retirement in 1994.
Norman and Mary moved to Cape Cod to live out their lives in the cottage Norman built with his father in 1949. There he continued his coaching career well into his 80s with the girls' track team of Dennis-Yarmouth High School. He also continued his hobby of carving and painting hundreds of wooden birds until weeks before his death.
Norman was predeceased by his son, John Eric Anderson in 1991, and a sister, Eleanor (Dolly) Pedro. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Jo; son, James Egan and wife, Deborah, of Branchville; daughter, Ellen Rivers and husband, Chuck, of Valrico, Fla.; and sister, Lynn Cusick and husband, Edward, of Maine. Three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive him, Derek Egan Anderson and wife, Melissa Kibbe, and their son, Egan; Julie A. Clawson and husband, Benjamin and their children, Leo and Joni; and John Egan Peck. Sue Gunn Bolin, a close family friend, helped in his care.
Norman will be remembered for his passion for his students and student athletics, beautiful bird carvings, sage advice, long stories, short sayings, and his overall proclamation that he was the luckiest man ever.
The family will hold a private service at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the VNA of Cape Cod Hospice, Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 8, 2020