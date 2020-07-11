Eileen BroesderMooney Mooney
Sparta - Eileen Broesder Mooney, 84, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center.
Born in Orange, Eileen lived in Fredon Township until 1996 and currently lived in Sparta. She was self-employed and worked in Administration at the Homestead Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Frankford Township. Eileen was a member of the First Baptist Church in Newton.
The daughter of the late Charles and Myra (Stickle) Bachelor, Eileen was also predeceased by her first husband, John Broesder; her second husband, Francis Mooney; and her sister, Eleanor Anderson. She is survived by her sons, Steve Broesder and wife, Pam, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Stan Broesder and wife, Judy, of Lincolnton, North Carolina; her sister, Virginia McMickle of Newton; as well as four stepchildren, Walter Mooney and wife, Karen, of Houston, Texas, Michael Mooney and wife, Barbara, of Sparta, Marianne Mooney of Andover, and Peter Mooney of Newton; and ten grandchildren.
Public visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. An invitation only funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Public graveside service will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Yellow Frame Cemetery, 1 Yellow Frame Road, Fredon Township.
Memorial donations may be made to SCARC Guardianship Services, 11 US Route 206 Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822 or Fisher Center for Alzheimer Research, 110 E 42nd St 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or American Cancer Society
, 7 Ridgedale Avenue,. Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, New Jersey. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
