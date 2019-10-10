|
|
VERNON - Eileen (Molitoris) MacDonald, 60, died after a long illness at Morristown Medical Center on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Born to Jacob and Irene Molitoris in Passaic, she had been a resident of the Barry Lakes section of Vernon for many years.
Eileen worked as a registered nurse for the New Jersey Health Department in Trenton for many years.
Eileen is predeceased by her father, Jacob Molitoris, and is the beloved wife for 29 years of John MacDonald; devoted mother of Katelyn MacDonald, Caroline MacDonald, Julia Doyle and Jenna MacDonald; loving daughter of Irene Molitoris; dear sister of Robert Molitoris, Susan Gomez, Jacob Molitoris, Diane Ford and Kathy Vanasse; and cherished by her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Private cremation services are by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Carol G. Simon Cancer Center, 100 Madison Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 10, 2019