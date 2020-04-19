|
Eileen Storms Conway Marcrander
HARDYSTON - Eileen Storms Conway Marcrander, age 93, of Hardyston, passed away Thursday, April 16 at the Homestead Rehab and Healthcare Center, after a long illness.
Born in Paterson to the late Irving and Anna Storms, Eileen was a longtime resident of Sussex County.
Predeceased by her first husband, John D. Conway in 1960, and second husband, George R. Marcrander in 1987, Eileen was a mother to seven children, 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Over the years she was a member of so many organizations that to list them all would be impossible.
Due to government restrictions, arrangements for Eileen are private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin. In lieu of flowers, Eileen asked that memorial donations be made to the Vernon VFW, 313 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 19, 2020