WANTAGE - Elaine Brenda Caporuscio, age 79, peacefully passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton.
Born in Paterson to the late Louis and Philomenia Ballini, Mrs. Caporuscio lived in Pompton Lakes before moving to Sussex County 17 years ago. She loved politics and watching the news daily.
Mrs. Caporuscio is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward; her daughters, Sandra Babcock, of Wantage, and Staci Caporuscio, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; her brother, Louie Ballini, of Pompton Lakes; her sister, Anita Biggs, of Sussex County; and her grandson, Evan Edwards Babcock.
Due to the government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex and a memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the future. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 24, 2020