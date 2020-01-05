|
|
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Elaine M. (Clark) Eschenbach, 74, passed away into the loving arms of God on Dec. 23, 2019, after a brief illness at Morristown Medical Center. Elaine was born on Nov. 27, 1945, to John and Florence Clark, of Wharton.
She enjoyed working in her rock garden, planting her many flowers, and feeding her birds and others.
Elaine leaves behind a loving husband, Ken, of 27 years together; a son, Donny Patrey, of Oxford; a daughter, Danielle Staunton, of South Plainfield; a sister, Carol Roulis, of California; another sister, Lois Clark, of Akron, Ohio; and a brother, Paul Clark, of Montana; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date, which will be posted in the New Jersey Herald.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 5, 2020