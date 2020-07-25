1/
Eleanor A. Freiberger
Eleanor A. Freiberger, 85, of the Paulinskill Lake section of Stillwater, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Merry Heart Nursing Home in Succasunna.
Born and raised in The Bronx, New York, Eleanor lived in Lake Hiawatha before moving to Paulinskill Lake in 1977. She was a former waitress at White Castle in The Bronx, New York. A volunteer at the Bee-Hive in Newton, Eleanor was a very active person who enjoyed quilting and loved animals. She was a former member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Newton.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, David N. Freiberger, on August 18, 2008, and her son, Joseph Amico. She is survived by her son, Tony Amico; her longtime friend, Heidi Venturini and husband, Pete; as well as many close friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Stillwater Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to B.A.R.K.S., PO Box 593, Stanhope, NJ 07874. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Stillwater Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
