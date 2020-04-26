|
|
HOPE - Eleanor Beharka, 94, of Hope, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020, and is now with her Lord and Savior, whom she loved.
Born in Passaic, to Theodore and Rose (Wacher) Place, Eleanor lived in Wayne, and Lake Wales, Fla., prior to moving to Hackettstown eight years ago. Eleanor loved bingo, latch-hooking rugs, reading, baking cakes and, overall, was very involved in her community.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Rudolph Beharka, in 2003. She is survived by her loving children, Carol McGuire and her husband, George, of Sun City Center, Fla., and Faith Radimer and her husband, Todd, of Branchville; her grandchildren, Krista McGuire, Jason Radimer and his wife, Bess, Meghan Radimer and Keri Reilly and her husband, Keith; and her great-grandchildren, Colton and Quinn Radimer and Braelyn Reilly.
Services are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Eleanor's name to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, New Jersey 07860 (https://www.karenannquinlanhospice.org/donate-support/donate/) or Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16 th Floor, New York, NY 10001 (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/). Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020