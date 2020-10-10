1/1
Eleanor H. Windt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor H. Windt
Newton - Eleanor H. Windt, 89, of Newton, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen.
Born in the Swartswood section of Hampton Township, Eleanor lived in Newton, then Washington, before moving back to Newton. She graduated from Newton High School in 1949. Eleanor worked as a Manager of Operator Services at the former United Telephone Company (now Century Link) in Newton, retiring in 1990 after 42 years of service. An active member of the First United Methodist Church of Newton, Eleanor was involved in Stephen's Ministry and sang in the choir. She played the piano at Bristol Glen and was also a member of the Sussex County Bird Club.
The daughter of the late Ernest R. and Anna (Gould) Harris, Eleanor was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles L. Windt; and her brother, Richard E. Harris, in 1972. She is survived by her sister, Lois H. Mitchell; her stepdaughter, Sharon Petropoulos; two step-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 111 Ryerson Ave, Newton, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home,
63 High Street, Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Eleanor's name to First United Methodist Church, 111 Ryerson Ave, Newton, NJ. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved