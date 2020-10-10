Eleanor H. Windt
Newton - Eleanor H. Windt, 89, of Newton, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen.
Born in the Swartswood section of Hampton Township, Eleanor lived in Newton, then Washington, before moving back to Newton. She graduated from Newton High School in 1949. Eleanor worked as a Manager of Operator Services at the former United Telephone Company (now Century Link) in Newton, retiring in 1990 after 42 years of service. An active member of the First United Methodist Church of Newton, Eleanor was involved in Stephen's Ministry and sang in the choir. She played the piano at Bristol Glen and was also a member of the Sussex County Bird Club.
The daughter of the late Ernest R. and Anna (Gould) Harris, Eleanor was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles L. Windt; and her brother, Richard E. Harris, in 1972. She is survived by her sister, Lois H. Mitchell; her stepdaughter, Sharon Petropoulos; two step-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 111 Ryerson Ave, Newton, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home,
63 High Street, Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Eleanor's name to First United Methodist Church, 111 Ryerson Ave, Newton, NJ. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com