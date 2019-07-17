Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
Eleanor Rose "Rana" Armbruster Obituary
FRANKFORD - Eleanor Rose "Rana" Armbruster, 90, of Frankford, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Born in North Bergen, Eleanor lived most of her life in Franklin and Hamburg, before moving to the Homestead three years ago. Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading, shopping, and desserts. Eleanor was also very fond of the friends she had made while in the Homestead.
Predeceased by her husband, George, and son, George Armbruster, Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Helen and her husband, Patrick Visaggi, of Augusta; granddaughter, Heather and husband, Mike Kinney; and two great-granddaughters, Chloe and Mia Rose Kinney, all of Culvers Lake.
A visitation for Eleanor will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 17, 2019
