SWARTSWOOD - Eleanor Tammy (Batchelor) Anderson, 90, of Swartswood, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Homestead Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Frankford.
Born in West Orange to the late Charles and Myra (Stickle) Batchelor, Tammy grew up in the Newton area. She graduated from Newton High School in 1947 and married James F. Grosset Jr., who passed away in 1968. Tammy lived primarily in Swartswood and Allamuchy for most of her life.
Tammy loved training horses and ponies. Some of her many passions included dancing, roller skating, bowling and square dancing. Tammy was an office manager for FDI in Fredon and an in-home healthcare aide for Newton Hospital among various endeavors.
In addition to her parents and first husband, Tammy was also predeceased by her son, James F. Grosset. She is survived by her husband, David W. Anderson; her daughter, Debra Robin Glaser and husband, John, of Punta Gorda, Fla.; her three grandchildren, Brooke Cobb and husband, Chris, Shanna Glaser and Jesse Glaser; and one great-grandchild, Victoria Cobb. She is also survived by two sisters, Virginia McMickle, of Newton, and Eileen Mooney, of Sparta; along with seven nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 16, 2020