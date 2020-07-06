Elenore "Gail" Specht
Frankford Township - Elenore "Gail" Specht, 80, of Frankford Township, passed peacefully on July 4, 2020.
Gail was born on May 25, 1940, in Hamburg. She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Edith (Totten) Glover.
Gail retired from Selective Insurance in Branchville. She was a life member and past president of Frankford Township Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Order of Eastern Star. Active in both the Frankford and Branchville Senior Citizens, Gail loved going out for lunch or dinner, taking trips to casinos, playing bingo, playing cards and watching NASCAR. Most of all, Gail enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren.
Gail was predeceased by her husband, Harry L Specht, Sr. (2015). She is survived by her son, Harry L. Specht, Jr. and fiancé, Diane Vincent Haggerty, of Frankford; her daughter, Susan Horgan and husband, Peter, of Simpsonville, SC; her daughter, Trudy Barbaro and husband, Jeffrey, of Dingmans Ferry, PA; eight cherished grandchildren, Daniel Specht, Alyssa Barbaro, Colin Horgan, Ashley Specht, Devin Horgan, Justin Barbaro, Christopher Barbaro, and Sean Horgan and wife, Caitlyn; and precious great grandson, Connor Dundon.
To honor Gail's wishes, there will be no services.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Frankford Township Fire Department, PO Box 419, Augusta, NJ 07822 or Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, PO Box 232, Branchville, NJ 07826.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net
.