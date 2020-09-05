Elizabeth A. Merrill
Stockholm - Elizabeth A. Merrill, age 75, peacefully passed away at her residence on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born in Newark to the late Alfred Lindstad and Anna Merrill, Betty graduated from Rutgers University. She was a Psychiatric Social Worker and retired from the Essex County Hospital in Cedar Grove. Betty loved animals and she regularly donated to Humane Societies. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Dade and her canine companion, Dusty. Betty is survived by her brother, Arthur A. Merrill of Stockholm and her neighbor and close friend, Dominick Demsak of Stockholm. Graveside services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Newton Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Betty's memory to a Humane Society of one's choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com