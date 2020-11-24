Elizabeth A. Perry

May 28, 1939 – November 20, 2020

Elizabeth ("Liz") A. Perry, of Elizabeth New Jersey, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020. She was 81 years old.

Liz graduated third in her class at Battin High School in 1957. She was a writer on the school newspaper and she was a gifted musician and singer. Liz learned how to play the piano by ear at the age of four years old and sang in musicals while attending school. She was also the Class President.

Upon graduation, Liz went to Rutgers University, where she met her future husband, Robert Perry. They resided in Byram Township. Though the marriage did not last, Liz succeeded in raising their four children on her own. She found a job at M&M/MARS in Hackettstown, where she worked as a Financial Credit Specialist for 43 years. Though life was difficult for her as a single-mother, Liz always provided for her children's needs, even while she did not have enough money to buy herself a winter coat or other essentials. Her children did not realize the hardships growing up, however, because they were happily the center of her life. Liz was usually joyful and optimistic, singing to them while playing the piano or the guitar. She played softball with her kids, rode bikes, took them swimming when the weather was warm, and hiking on the Appalachian Trail. Liz had a great sense-of-humor and a warm smile, so was well-liked by everyone she met. She babysat many of her friend's children and allowed her own kids to rescue any animals they would find, so the home she created was always a festive place with lots of kids and pets. Like her mother before her, Liz was an avid reader, and made sure her children always had plenty of books around, so that they too would share her love for reading and learning.

Liz is survived by her four children: Wayne Perry, Tracey Bradigan (Fred Bradigan), Kristin Cazares (Alberto Cazares), and Raymond Perry. Her oldest grandchild, Wayne's son Robert Perry, was raised by her, so he is more like her son than grandson. She is also survived by five more grandchildren and one sibling, Hilma Jenus. She is predeceased by her parents, Hans and Esther Vesterdal, and her brother, Norman Vesterdal.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be a formal reception for Liz. Nonetheless, if you would like to do something to honor her, please give a donation to your local rescue and/or consider giving an animal in need a loving home.



