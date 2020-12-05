1/1
Elizabeth Ann Doland
Elizabeth Ann Doland
Milford, PA - Elizabeth Ann Doland, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Belle Reve Health Care Center in Milford, Pennsylvania. Born and raised in Hamburg, Betty had been a lifelong resident of Hamburg, before recently moving to Pennsylvania. She had been employed by the Unites States Postal Service in Hamburg before her retirement. Betty was a lifetime member of the Hamburg Baptist Church, where she was active in Sunday School and the church choir. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling and hosting family from England. She truly enjoyed spending time with her relatives and her many friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Hilda (Hillard) Doland; her sister, Janet Smith; her niece, Debra Monteith; her great nephew, James Bowser; and her nephew-in-law, Kenneth Smith. She is survived by her nieces, Lisa Bowser and her husband Douglas, Donna Smith, and her nephew-in-law Marc Monteith; her great niece, Rachel Kurtzberg and her husband Timothy; and her great nephews, Jacob Smith, Aaron Smith, Sean Monteith and his wife Amanda, and John Bowser. Also survived by many cousins and close friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23) Sussex. Interment will follow at North Hardyston Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the funeral service on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Elizabeth Ann Doland's memory to the Hamburg Baptist Church, 15 Route 23N, Hamburg, NJ 07419. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Pinkel Funeral Home
DEC
12
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Pinkel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
