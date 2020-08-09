Elizabeth B. "Rusty" Ayers
Pompton Plains - Elizabeth B. "Rusty" Ayers, 94 of Pompton Plains passed away peacefully at home on August 7, 2020.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Rusty at the Galante Funeral Home, 54 Roseland Ave. Caldwell on Tuesday from 5-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at the The First Reformed Church, 529 Newark Pompton Tpke. Pompton Plains on Wednesday at 10 AM. Burial will follow at First Reformed Church Cemetery.
For a complete obituary, please visit galantefh.com
.