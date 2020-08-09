1/
Elizabeth B. "Rusty" Ayers
Elizabeth B. "Rusty" Ayers
Pompton Plains - Elizabeth B. "Rusty" Ayers, 94 of Pompton Plains passed away peacefully at home on August 7, 2020.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Rusty at the Galante Funeral Home, 54 Roseland Ave. Caldwell on Tuesday from 5-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at the The First Reformed Church, 529 Newark Pompton Tpke. Pompton Plains on Wednesday at 10 AM. Burial will follow at First Reformed Church Cemetery.
For a complete obituary, please visit galantefh.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Galante Funeral Home
AUG
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The First Reformed Church
AUG
12
Burial
First Reformed Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Galante Funeral Home
54 Roseland Ave
Caldwell, NJ 07006
(973) 226-1801
