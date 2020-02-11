Home

POWERED BY

Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Rude
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Elma "Betty" Rude

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Elma "Betty" Rude Obituary
HAMBURG - Elizabeth "Betty" Elma Rude, 79 years old, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born to Caleb J. Rude Sr. and Elma Castimore, in Hardyston, she has been a resident of Hamburg most of her life. Betty worked as an assembler and teacher for the Highlands Workshop in Franklin for 30 years.
Betty is predeceased by six sisters and brothers, Ethel Mae Rude, Harriet M. Yonkers, Ella Rude-Smith, John R. Rude, Caleb J. Rude Jr. and Warren P. Rude Sr. Betty is the dear aunt of Cynthia Sadler, Caleb Rude, III, Dorothy Mae Rude, Warren Rude, Kim Delgado, Bobbi Kay Domanico and Harriet Yonkers-Summerell; and is cherished by nine grand-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive their friends from 7 to 9 p.m. today, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston.
Memorial gifts to SCARC, 11 US Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -