HAMBURG - Elizabeth "Betty" Elma Rude, 79 years old, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born to Caleb J. Rude Sr. and Elma Castimore, in Hardyston, she has been a resident of Hamburg most of her life. Betty worked as an assembler and teacher for the Highlands Workshop in Franklin for 30 years.
Betty is predeceased by six sisters and brothers, Ethel Mae Rude, Harriet M. Yonkers, Ella Rude-Smith, John R. Rude, Caleb J. Rude Jr. and Warren P. Rude Sr. Betty is the dear aunt of Cynthia Sadler, Caleb Rude, III, Dorothy Mae Rude, Warren Rude, Kim Delgado, Bobbi Kay Domanico and Harriet Yonkers-Summerell; and is cherished by nine grand-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive their friends from 7 to 9 p.m. today, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston.
Memorial gifts to SCARC, 11 US Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 11, 2020