STOCKHOLM - Elizabeth "Betty" Graybill, age 88, of Stockholm, passed away peacefully Feb. 4, 2020.
Betty was born March 14, 1931, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to parents John and Mary Magennis, now deceased. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Bruce Graybill and her siblings, Billy, Olive, Christine and Eleanor, of Belfast, Northern Ireland.
She came on her own to this country in her twenties, seeking to forge a new life in America. She held various positions including nanny, waitress and bartender and had fond memories of waiting on comedians Phil Silvers and Buddy Hackett.
She married Bruce Graybill, of Intercourse, Pa., and the two settled in Stockholm. In 1969, she gave birth to her daughter, Debbie - her Christmas baby. Betty loved flea markets, bingo, garage sales, the music of Frank Sinatra and classic movies.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Graybill and her husband, Christopher Sorensen, of Sparta; and her siblings, Gemma McGlade and Irene Wilson, of Belfast, Northern Ireland.
A funeral was held Feb. 7, at the Sparta Presbyterian Methodist Cemetery, Sparta, with a private burial.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 9, 2020