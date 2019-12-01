|
SEBRING, Fla. - Elizabeth Helmeczy Antablian, born Aug. 19, 1920, in Brooklyn, New York City, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, of natural causes in Sebring, Fla., where she resided since 1998.
She was the daughter of the late Steve Helnreczy and Elizabeth (Balogh) Helmeczy-Eggleton, both of whom were born in Hungary and immigrated to the United States. In 1936, she was sadly predeceased by her 12-year-old brother, Paul. Elizabeth attended grammar schools in New York City and Ogdensburg, N.J. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1938 before going on to study at St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Paterson, N.J.
Having become a registered nurse in New Jersey and California, she pursued her nursing career working in hospitals, doctors' offices and schools. Lastly in 1959, she attained the position of school nurse at Sparta High School, Sparta, N.J., the year of its inception, until she retired in 1980. During this time, Elizabeth matriculated at several New Jersey colleges culminating in a B.A. degree in nursing from Trenton State College (now named The College of New Jersey) in August 1968.
Elizabeth was the beloved mother of son, Jay Jack Antablian and partner, Linda Artz, of St. Augustine, Fla., daughter, Sema Elizabeth Williams and husband, Capt. Robert R. Williams lll, USN retired, of Severna Park, Md., and daughter, Lisa Thomas and husband, Michael Thomas, of Sebring, Fla. She was the cherished Gramie to Tracy Ann Williams Brading and husband, Lee, Christopher Bryan Antilian and Capt.(s) Robert R. Williams lV, USN and wife, Cheryl. Great-Gramie was also adored by her great-grandchildren, Madison Elizabeth, Gracen Wynne and Cole Mason Brading and Spencer Williams.
A private family gathering is being planned for her interment at the Sparta Presbyterian Cemetery in Sparta, N.J., where she will be laid to rest with her family as she has desired. She will be loved, remembered and missed as the very vibrant and self-directed woman she was for all her 99 years.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 1, 2019