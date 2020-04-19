|
|
WANTAGE - Elizabeth J. Pluymers, age 85, passed away on Thursday, April 16.
Born in Wilson, Pa., to the late Jacob and Ellen (Compton) Sipley, Betty lived in Sussex County for most of her life.
She was a graduate of Rutgers University.
Betty was a registered nurse and had been employed by Newton Memorial Hospital before her retirement. Betty was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex. She was instrumental in the Lead Prevention Program that brought lead awareness to the children and parents about the dangers of lead poisoning around the county. In addition to the Lead Program, Betty was a longtime member of the choir, an active member of the Afternoon Women's Group and instrumental in their indoor yard sale. She was an ordained elder and chair of the Outreach Committee, where she started a Health Ministry and Prayer Shawl Ministry at church. She also served on two pastor search committees and the church's 175th Anniversary Committee. Betty was a member of the Sussex-Wantage Friends of the Library and helped with their book sales, a member of the Sussex-Wantage Over 50 Club, and part of the Sussex County Agricultural Society. She loved her family, her church and the library.
She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Robert Pluymers Sr. on December 5, 2003. She is survived by her son, Robert and his wife Veronica of Hamburg; her brother, Donald Sipley of Canada; her sister, Kathleen Merklinger of Wantage; her three granddaughters, Christin, Elicia, and Caroline; and her two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Isabelle.
Due to the government health restrictions, funeral services and burial were held privately for the family and a memorial service and celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. Please check the funeral home website and the New Jersey Herald for updated information. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Betty's memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex, 21 Unionville Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 19, 2020