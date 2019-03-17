BRANCHVILLE -- Elizabeth L. Herb, 88, of Branchville, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center. Born and raised in Newark, Del., Elizabeth lived in Pascoag, R.I., before moving to Branchville 57 years ago. She was a librarian at the Dennis Library in Newton for more than 35 years. An active member of the United Methodist Church in Branchville, Elizabeth was also an active member of the Branchville Seniors and a member of the Sparta Photo Club. She enjoyed gardening and photography. The daughter of the late William and Alice (Jaquette) Lindell, Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, David Walter Herb, on June 7, 2009. She is survived by her children, Bruce Herb, of Branchville, and Sharon Bell, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; as well as her grandchildren, Timothy Sergio Bell and Blanca Estella Bell. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, in Frankford Plains Cemetery, followed by a 1 p.m. memorial service at the United Methodist Church of Branchville, 8 Broad St., Branchville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 17, 2019