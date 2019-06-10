MONTAGUE - Elizabeth L. Space, age 63, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, N.Y.

Born in Franklin to the late Donald Welch and Edna (Space) Welch, Elizabeth had lived in Sussex County all of her life. She was predeceased by her daughter, Korin Babcock, in 1999; her brothers, Robert Space, Wayne Space and Ronald Yanish; and her sisters, Marie Babcock and Beverley Space.

Elizabeth is survived by her companion of 50 years, Arthur Babcock, of Montague; her daughter, Heather Babcock, of Montague; her brothers, William Yanish, Bruce Yanish and Dana Welch, all of Wantage, and John Space, of Andover; her sisters, Donna Space, of Unionville, N.Y., Edith Yanish, of Wantage and Denise Welch, of Franklin; three grandchildren, Marissa Babcock, Miranda Springstead and Kyle Didonna; her great-grandson, Maurice; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the funeral service on Tuesday from 4 to 7:30 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to Bonnie Babcock to help defray the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 10, 2019