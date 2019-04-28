Home

Elizabeth Lee Hotz

Elizabeth Lee Hotz Obituary
STILLWATER -- Elizabeth Lee Hotz, 78, of Stillwater, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019,

following a long illness.

Beth was a dedicated school bus driver for Stillwater Elementary School and Kittatinny Regional High School for more than 25 years, retiring in 1996. She was happiest when doting on her family and delighted in spending time with them at their lake house at Lake Wallenpaupack, Pa. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader and bird watcher.

Born in Newark on April 6, 1941, Elizabeth was the oldest daughter to the late Albert and Goldie (Oberdick) Thoenig. Beth is survived by her husband of 59 years, Howard Gerald Hotz Sr.; was a devoted mother to five children, Keith Hotz, of Stillwater, Howard Gerald Hotz Jr. and his wife, Beverly, of Stillwater, Traci Hapgood and her husband, Steve, of North Carolina, Chad Hotz and his wife, Jennifer, of Fredon, and Rebecca Hotz and her husband, Steven Vardakis, of Robbinsville; and cherished by 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, plus one expected in June.

Beth also leaves her traveling companion and loving sister, Linda Bittrich and her husband David, of Berkeley Heights; niece Rachael Marrusich and her husband, James, of Ridgewood; two great-nieces; and many dear friends.

Private cremation services are by Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton. A private family memorial will be held at a future date.

Memorial gifts may be made to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette Township, NJ 07848.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
