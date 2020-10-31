1/
Elizabeth M. Kieffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth M. Kieffer
Sussex - Elizabeth M. Kieffer, age 55, peacefully passed away at home while surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Born in Wood Ridge to the late Charles and Irene Kieffer, Liz lived in Sussex County all of her life. She went to High Point Regional High School and then attended Sussex County Technical School. Liz enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends, was an avid reader, and loved the ocean and to travel. Liz is survived by her brothers, Charlie Kieffer and his wife Diane of Branchville, Art Kieffer and his wife Barbara of Branchville, and Jim Kieffer of Hamburg; her two nephews, Chase and Logan; and her niece, Madison. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Following the visitation, there will be a service to celebrate Liz's life at 7 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation in Liz's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved