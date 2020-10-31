Elizabeth M. Kieffer
Sussex - Elizabeth M. Kieffer, age 55, peacefully passed away at home while surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Born in Wood Ridge to the late Charles and Irene Kieffer, Liz lived in Sussex County all of her life. She went to High Point Regional High School and then attended Sussex County Technical School. Liz enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends, was an avid reader, and loved the ocean and to travel. Liz is survived by her brothers, Charlie Kieffer and his wife Diane of Branchville, Art Kieffer and his wife Barbara of Branchville, and Jim Kieffer of Hamburg; her two nephews, Chase and Logan; and her niece, Madison. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Following the visitation, there will be a service to celebrate Liz's life at 7 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation in Liz's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com